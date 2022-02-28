TechnologyCatalogue.com introduces new partner in the Caspian region
TechnologyCatalogue.com has partnered with Zhandos Jilkaidarov of Q55 & Partners, to bring global technologies and expertise to operators in the Caspian region.
Our plan is to provide companies a trusted technology & expertise platform that will not only help them achieve maximum performance & business sustainability but also decarbonise their energy assets.”DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the leading technology and expertise platform for the Energy Transition, has partnered with Zhandos Jilkaidarov, Managing Partner at Kazakhstan-based Q55 & Partners, to bring global technologies and expertise to operators in the Caspian region.
— Zhandos Jilkaidarov, TechnologyCatalogue.com Partner for Caspian Region
The partnership aims to help businesses in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan find technologies and connect with technology experts to decarbonise their core businesses. It will cover all relevant segments such as oil and gas, renewables, uranium, hydrogen, among others.
“The region is home to large energy producers that have the potential to become major players globally. And our plan is to provide them a trusted technology and expertise platform that will not only help them achieve maximum performance and business sustainability but also decarbonise their energy assets,” Jilkaidarov said.
According to him, energy players in the Caspian region are keen to explore innovative solutions on digitalisation, energy efficiency, carbon capture, energy storage, maintenance and integrity, and other technologies applicable to efficient energy harnessing and utilisation.
“The increasing appetite for innovation in the Caspian region has also resulted in the growth of innovators offering technological solutions not just for end-users in the region but in other countries as well. With this partnership with TechnologyCatalogue.com, we will also give these homegrown innovators visibility outside the region,” Jilkaidarov noted.
Moreover, he added that the partnership will also provide Energy Transition market research and industry analytics to the region’s energy producers, including state-owned and international major operators.
Aside from the Caspian region, TechnologyCatalogue.com also has country/regional partners in the US, UK, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Netherlands, Australia, India, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Caribbean region.
“We are happy to welcome Zhandos Jilkaidarov and Q55 & Partners as our official partner in the Caspian region. Our over900 technologies and 150 experts registered on the platform will surely be valuable to operators in the region, especially that these include solutions that were tried and tested by industry players in other parts of the world,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and CEO Erik Nijveld said.
About Q55 & Partners
We are an energy and technology domain consulting services firm that delivers operational excellence in managing customer's assets for maximum performance and business sustainability.
We are specialized in developing and implementing work processes using digital tools to achieve excellent sustainable business outcomes of energy assets; architecting operating model of producing assets by turning challenges into opportunities; and identifying opportunities to decarbonize energy assets.
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
Discover and deploy technological innovations to accelerate energy transition. That’s the objective of TechnologyCatalogue.com. With over 900 technologies and 100,000 unique users of the platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com supports the energy transition by providing a platform that bridges the gap between technology suppliers, end-users and experts, and facilitates technological innovations towards a more sustainable energy sector.
Aside from the global platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com also provides customised services for companies and industry organisations, tailored according to their specific needs to get the technology deployed!
We understand what it takes to get technology deployed, including all change management aspects related to new ways of working. Over the years, we have facilitated more than 1,000 technology deployments for global and regional companies resulting in >$1 billion of value added.
