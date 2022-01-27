TechnologyCatalogue.com publishes 2021 year-end report; highlights growth, behaviour of platform users
TechnologyCatalogue.com is the fastest-growing technology platform that aims to connect Energy companies with innovative technology.
TechnologyCatalogue.com has recently published its 2021 Year-end Report that highlights three-fold growth in users and presents user behaviour on the platform.
“Unique users of the platform surged to >100k in 2021, an impressive rise from 30k in 2020. We saw a noticeable growth in organic traffic as a result of people searching for solutions on the internet and landing on our platform to check specific technologies,” the report noted.
Registered users (those who signed up for an account to have access to the platform’s powerful features) likewise grew sharply in 2021 and now covers >700 end-user companies from around the globe.
The report also showed that “digital twin”, “inspection drones” (or drone), “hydrogen” and “asset integrity” were the most popular search keywords, resulting in high page visits for technologies relevant to these themes.
TechnologyCatalogue.com ended the year with almost 900 technologies registered on the platform, with over a quarter categorised as Digitalisation technologies such as digital twins, remote work solutions, automation tools and devices, among others.
TechnologyCatalogue.com also introduced Technology Insights Navigator as its flagship service starting this year. This premium functionality provides platform users with advanced functionality that allow them to generate specific technology data and insights on the industry.
“With this development, we expect to experience the same level of growth in 2022, if not more. We are determined to serve as companies’ innovation partner in reducing their carbon footprint while continuing to improve other business KPIs,” Erik Nijveld, TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and CEO, said.
