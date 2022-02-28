Baby Planner Professionals to the Rescue as Depression During Pregnancy Significantly Rises
The International Parenting & Health Institute highlights Baby Planner professionals as a postive resource to support families during pregnancy and postpartum.OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While an excitement is present for a baby’s arrival, many expecting and new parents in today’s society are juggling with fear, uncertainty, over loaded schedules, challenges and stressors that can easily negatively affect the pregnancy, birth and postpartum experience. This includes overwhelming thoughts of all the tasks that have to get done, organized, scheduled, and bought; and a variety of mixed emotions — some easy to cope with, and some not.
A lot of questions and uncertainties may weigh on one’s mind such as: “Will I feel pain?”,” How long will my labor last?”, “Will my baby be, OK?” “What if my baby is not breathing?”, “What if the cord is wrapped around their neck?”, “What if I have complications?”, “What if my baby needs to separate from me?” Will I be able to handle motherhood?”
According to a Stanford study, women's risk for depression during pregnancy doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Liz Szabo of Kaiser Health News, studies consistently show that infants born to mothers who experience significant stress during pregnancy have higher rates of short- and long-term health damage — including heart defects and obesity — than babies born to women with less stress. Therefore, having the most positive and effective support in place for expecting and new parents is crucial. Enter Baby Planner professionals certified from the International Parenting & Health Institute (IPHI).
Founded in 2009, the role of a baby planner, as defined and introduced by IPHI founder Mar De Carlo (formerly Mar Oscategui), is to empower clients by offering resources, support and education in a non-biased fashion that is tailored for meeting the unique needs of each individual family during preconception, pregnancy and beyond.
Baby planners are pre-postnatal coaches who perform a thorough evaluation with their clients in order to tailor their services to suit their clients’ specific needs, lifestyle and preferences. By evaluating the specific needs of clients and providing them with the appropriate information, education and resources, baby planners enable their clients to make the best decisions for their growing families. As a result, baby planners help clients to determine the types of resources, services and products that will be essential for them to utilize on their journey towards parenthood and beyond.
Baby Planners help families face their fears and challenges with a practical, positive and realistic plan of action and are committed to advising their pre-postnatal clients of all their options, beyond the common childbirth education class, so that they may make informed decisions. They help clients prepare for postpartum by offering parenting education consultations relating to all aspects of pregnancy, parent care and newborn care. This includes a wealth of service and product knowledge as well as expertise in specific areas such as sleep, nutrition, fitness etc. They cover what childbirth classes best fit with their client’s values, beliefs or needs and discuss what additional services may be needed such as the support of a doula, newborn care specialist, lactation consultant etc. The final decision is always the clients’.
Additionally, certified baby planners serve as a matchmakers, coordinators, and specialists. As a matchmaker, a baby planner pairs their clients with the most suitable and reputable services and products based on their specific needs and lifestyle. As a coordinator, a baby planner may organize special events such as baby showers, baby moons, maternity retreats or may arrange for photo shoots and birth announcement designs. As a specialist, a baby planner can offer additional expertise if licensed or accredited in a particular field relating to parenting.
One may think that paying for a baby planner consultant for parenting or product advice defeats one's purpose of learning how to transition into parenthood. However, most people agree that it takes a village to raise a child and with increase of fear and stress during the pandemic, having the right support system in place for expecting and new families is crucial.
Baby planers do all of the legwork, spend hours on field research in their field to remain up to date on credible information and resources for their clients including all the latest safety concerns and recalls. Baby planners are designed to reduce their client’s stress, save them time as well as money. Many baby planners offer different payment structures that allow clients to tailor a baby planner’s services to their budget.
Baby Planners, certified through the International Parenting & Health institute, also have an extra edge because the certification process they go through with the IPHI is comprehensive, thorough and adheres to an exceptional scope and boundaries to practice ensuring baby planners act responsibly, safely and refer their clients out to medical and therapy practitioners when necessary.
The IPHI was formed in September 2009, via the International Academy of Baby Planner Professionals, by founder Mar De Carlo who authored the first Baby Planner book for professionals, "The Baby Planner Profession: What You Need to Know" and launched the first baby planner professional certification program. A Portuguese version of Mar's baby planner book, "Baby Planner: Uma Nova Carreira", launched in 2021 with the support of Ana Maria Anselmo, who is one of IPHI's first Brazilian Baby Planner graduates and pioneer of IPHI's Baby Planner certification program in Portuguese.
Currently represented in 59 countries and in 10 languages, IPHI has been at the forefront of providing premium holistic parenting and health certification programs for professionals such as baby planner, holistic pregnancy and child sleep consultant, integrative adult sleep coach, pre-postnatal nutrition coach, eco-consultants and more.
