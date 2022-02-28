Submit Release
News Search

There were 174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,269 in the last 365 days.

MDimune Signs Research Agreement with YiPSCELL to Develop iPSC-based BioDrone® Therapeutics

SEONGDONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune has announced the joint research agreement with YiPSCELL to develop BioDrone® Platform therapeutics based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

YiPSCELL is a South Korea based biotechnology company that specializes in providing platform services for disease modeling and generating a new pipeline based on iPSC-based therapeutics.

MDimune’s BioDrone® Platform is based on proprietary technology to produce CDVs from different types of cells. Cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) are membrane-bound nanovesicles obtained from the intracellular space and compartments of parental cells and can be further utilized as drug delivery system technology that enables loading of various drugs and delivery to specific cells or tissues.

The two companies will team up to studies for iPSC-CDVs based cartilage regeneration using MDimune’s BioDrone Platform technology.

The conventional approaches to cell therapies are based on primary cells or mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). However, limitations of available cell types for therapeutic purposes and transplantation have raised the necessity to identify other external factors that could mediate or improve such mechanisms. Recently, the regenerative medicine industry has been exploring the possibility of combining stem cell-derived exosomes with conventional cell therapies.
MDimune and YiPSCELL will validate the therapeutic efficacy of stem cell-based CDVs to bring a new paradigm in the current regenerative medicine landscape under joint effort.

Media Inquiry
MDimune Inc.
Jeong Eun Park, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Research Strategy and Management
jep@mdimune.com
82-2655-2636

Jeong Eun Park
MDimune Inc.
+82226552636 ext.
email us here

You just read:

MDimune Signs Research Agreement with YiPSCELL to Develop iPSC-based BioDrone® Therapeutics

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.