MDimune Signs Research Agreement with YiPSCELL to Develop iPSC-based BioDrone® Therapeutics
EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune has announced the joint research agreement with YiPSCELL to develop BioDrone® Platform therapeutics based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).
YiPSCELL is a South Korea based biotechnology company that specializes in providing platform services for disease modeling and generating a new pipeline based on iPSC-based therapeutics.
MDimune’s BioDrone® Platform is based on proprietary technology to produce CDVs from different types of cells. Cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) are membrane-bound nanovesicles obtained from the intracellular space and compartments of parental cells and can be further utilized as drug delivery system technology that enables loading of various drugs and delivery to specific cells or tissues.
The two companies will team up to studies for iPSC-CDVs based cartilage regeneration using MDimune’s BioDrone Platform technology.
The conventional approaches to cell therapies are based on primary cells or mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). However, limitations of available cell types for therapeutic purposes and transplantation have raised the necessity to identify other external factors that could mediate or improve such mechanisms. Recently, the regenerative medicine industry has been exploring the possibility of combining stem cell-derived exosomes with conventional cell therapies.
MDimune and YiPSCELL will validate the therapeutic efficacy of stem cell-based CDVs to bring a new paradigm in the current regenerative medicine landscape under joint effort.
Media Inquiry
MDimune Inc.
Jeong Eun Park, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Research Strategy and Management
jep@mdimune.com
82-2655-2636
Jeong Eun Park
