Take the Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge and Receive a Free Herbal Extract
Anyone who completes the Self Care Challenge by 3/31/22 will win a free 20g extract. Linden Botanicals will mail the extract at no cost, U.S. shipping included.
The Self Care Challenge will allow people to reassess the daily practices that contribute to their wellbeing and try a free herbal supplement that has the potential to support their health goals.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To encourage people to add themselves to their priority list in the month of March, Colorado-based Linden Botanicals has launched the Self Care Challenge. The challenge involves simple activities on a printable board, all aimed at helping people improve their health and wellbeing. The challenge will run from March 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Anyone who completes the challenge can choose a healthy 20g Linden Botanicals extract (roughly 20 servings). Linden Botanicals will send the chosen extract to those who complete the challenge at no cost, U.S. shipping included (international shipping extra).
"Self care involves identifying and honoring regular practices that can keep you physically and psychologically healthy," says Linden Botanicals Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Daughters. "Self care also involves checking in with yourself daily to increase the odds that you're making intentional, smart choices that contribute to your long-term wellbeing, your ability to care for those who matter most to you, and your ability to support the needs of the greater community."
Anyone can take part in the Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge. No purchase is necessary. To get started, participants should download the Self Care Challenge board and then complete at least 20 of the simple activities on the board between March 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022.
Upon completing the challenge, participants can choose the Linden Botanicals healthy herbal extract they would like to receive. Available extracts include Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, Agarikon mushroom (Laricifomes officinalis), Andrographis paniculata, Cistanche tubulosa, Rosa rugosa (rose hips), and Semen cuscutae. Available extracts also include Vaccinium uliginosum (bilberry), Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), Paeonia lactiflora (white peony root), Polygala tenuifolia, and Bacopa monnieri.
"I chose every one of the healthy herbal extracts we sell at Linden Botanicals based on their potential to provide mental, physical, and emotional support," says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. "The Self Care Challenge will give people an opportunity to reassess the daily practices that contribute to their overall wellbeing, as well as allow them to try a free herbal supplement that has the potential to support their health goals."
The 14 herbal extracts available as a reward for completing the Self Care Challenge are some of the healthiest herbal supplements in the world. For example, Phyllanthus niruri, Linden Botanicals' flagship product, has 100+ bioactive compounds and possibly more health benefits than any other plant in the world. Cistus incanus offers well-studied antibacterial, antiviral, and biofilm-breaking properties and ameliorates cold and flu symptoms. Agarikon mushroom is a strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that may provide a natural bioshield against infection and disease. Andrographis may reduce inflammation at the joints and lymph nodes and provide immune support in early-stage Lyme disease. Cistanche has anti-fatigue, anti-aging, antidepressant, and neuroprotective properties. Cryptolepis may be highly active against growing and non-growing stationary phase Borrelia burgdorferi.
The Linden Botanicals Self Care Challenge will end on March 31, 2022 or as supplies last. Limit one extract per person and two extracts per address.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus (rock rose), Rosa rugosa (rose hips), Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These teas and extracts provide science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store and find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources.
