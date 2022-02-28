MINDBANK AI JOINS THE COUNCIL FOR INCLUSIVE CAPITALISM

MindBank Ai Logo Council for Inclusive Capitalism Logo

MindBank Ai is committing to making Ai & personal digital twin technology accessible across developing markets by giving 100,000 subscriptions to NGOs.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The startup MindBank Ai announced today to have joined the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with commitments to tackle technological and financial gaps through the use of Personal Digital Twin technology (PDT). This transformation technology is very new on the market and has the potential to completely transform society by leveraging personalized Ai to reduce various societal gaps. A Gartner investigation predicts that the Personal Digital Twin of humans would become a transformation technology used by 5% of the world within 2-5 years. With its commitments to the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, MindBank Ai’s ultimate goal is to ensure that developing nations are not left behind once again in this digital transformation.The Council is a global nonprofit organization that joins moral and market imperatives to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system that addresses the needs of our people and the planet.“I am thrilled to welcome MindBank Ai to the Council and look forward to working with them as they take the necessary actions to ensure a better future for us all,” said Meredith Sumpter, CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. “Whether you run a small business, a mid-sized company, or a global corporation, we all have a role to play to build more inclusive economies and societies.”The Council is rooted in action. Upon joining, Council members commit their organizations to measurable and meaningful acts to create equality of opportunity, equitable outcomes, and fairness across generations and to those whose circumstances prevent them from full participation in the economy. Explore the actions Council members have already committed on their website.MindBank Ai is focused on the development of Personal Digital Twin technology and by joining the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, the tech startup is aiming to emphasize the transformative technology’s potential to make the areas of health tech and finance more inclusive in developing nations with the following commitments:1) Facilitating access to their cutting edge technologies for those with fewer resources by providing 100,000 free premium subscriptions for distribution among NGOs in 2022.2) Reducing the fees by 50% for the platform in order to make it accessible to developing markets.“I’m living proof that inclusive capitalism works and MindBank Ai will completely change the paradigm for millions of people who lack the access to healthcare and financial inclusion.” - Emil Jimenez - Founder & CEO of MindBank AiThe Council was launched in December 2020 with the belief that businesses have a responsibility and the capability to create stronger, fairer, and more dynamic economies and societies. Council membership is open to all companies and organizations who are willing to make measurable, public commitments toward more inclusive and sustainable business practices. You can see the full list of Council members here By becoming a member of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, MindBank Ai will keep on going beyond and investing to make Personal Digital Twins accessible to developing markets.For more information about MindBank Ai’s mission, check the startup’s profile here or at https://www.mindbank.ai/ If you’re one NGO and are interested in joining MindBank Ai in this mission towards an inclusive world of Ai-enhanced humanity, get in touch with us at contact@mindbank.ai.-END-About MindBank Ai: MindBank Ai is a Personal Digital Twin platform that uses structured learning algorithms of your knowledge in order to enhance human productivity and longevity. The digital twin learns by asking many questions while giving the user valuable insights into their personality and achieving immortality through data.MindBank Ai media contact:contact@mindbank.aiMindBank Ai Press Kit - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Oh-Xm-4q_RZgkulC07scPmftbn9YKyQ9?usp=sharing About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism:The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a global nonprofit organization established to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism. The Council is guided by Cardinal Peter Turkson, who leads the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and is led by a core group of global CEOs and public leaders who convene annually to advance the Council’s mission. Further information can be found at www.inclusivecapitalism.com Council for Inclusive Capitalism media contact:Amanda ByrdDirector of CommunicationsAmanda@inclusivecapitalism.com

