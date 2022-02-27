St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A4001322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Jason Letourneau

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1400 River Rd., St. Johnsbury, VT

MISSING PERSON: Richard C. Gammell Sr.

AGE: 84

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is searching for a man who was reported missing from his home early Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Johnsbury.

Richard C. Gammell Sr. left his home on Mountain Avenue at about 5:30 a.m., and his vehicle was located about three hours later in the vicinity of 1400 River Rd. Tracks in the snow indicate Mr. Gammell may have walked from his vehicle to the Passumpsic River and entered an area of open water.

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the SCUBA Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, have been searching the river and adjacent areas. The St. Johnsbury Police Department and St. Johnsbury Fire Department have provided assistance.

This case is not considered suspicious. Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Search efforts ended for the day at 4:30 p.m. due to deteriorating weather conditions. The search is expected to resume on Monday. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

- 30 -