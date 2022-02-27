Traffic Fatality: 5100 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 2:41 am, the driver of a Hyundai Accent had struck a parked vehicle and was sitting in a horizontal position on Southern Avenue, facing east. A Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound on Southern Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed. The driver of the Chevrolet then hit the Hyundai passenger side, causing the Hyundai to rotate clockwise, striking a parked Toyota CHR. The driver of the Chevrolet continued on to strike a parked Nissan MV3500, parked Buick Encore, and a parked Nissan Altima.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim of the Hyundai was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 48 year-old Anthony Shaw, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.