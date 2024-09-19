Submit Release
Person of Interest Sought in a Fatal Southeast Stabbing

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for a traffic crash in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied vehicle on the sidewalk and a man, in the roadway, with stab wound injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 70-year-old Johnathan Reeves of Upper Marlboro, MD.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/0cayR8N-JJg

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24139544

