SPECIAL OPERATIONS / DLSC / FALSE INFORMATION / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / EXCESSIVE SPEED

CASE#: 22H1000063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 13, 2022, at approximately 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury
VIOLATION:
-“Operating after suspension or revocation of license,” a violation of T23 VSA 674
-“False reports to law enforcement authorities,” a violation of T13 VSA 1754
-“Negligent operation,” a violation of T23 VSA 1091
-“Excessive speed,” a violation of T23 VSA 1097
ACCUSED: Tallon Real
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: Brady Real
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 13, 2022, at approximately 1350 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was participating in a high visibility traffic safety patrol under the Governor Highway Safety Program (GHSP), with a focus on intervening in speeding and aggressive driving. It was at this time, the Trooper observed two vehicles traveling abreast of the other while one was trying to pass the other at a dangerously high rate of speed. Both vehicles were recorded at traveling nearly double the posted speed limit at 96 MPH, in an area of highway posted at 50 MPH.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted of one of the involved vehicles and the operator deflected the investigation by providing the name of his brother, Brady Real (26). Continued investigation into this matter revealed that Tallon Real (19) of Middlebury was the operator of one of the vehicles who deflected the investigation and who does not have a valid license. Tallon turned himself into the New Haven Barracks on February 27, 2022, and was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.
The second involved vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, Ford pick-up truck with a Vermont Registration, the model year is potentially 2014. Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or the manner of operation of either vehicle in the Leicester/Salisbury area is urged to contact the State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
