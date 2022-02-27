Submit Release
Pedestrian Fatal In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(BELTSVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Prince George’s County crash early this morning that took the life of a pedestrian.

The deceased victim has not been positively identified at this time. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Next of kin notification is pending a positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The driver of the vehicle involved is identified as Danielle Evans, 24, of Laurel, Md. She was driving a gray Mazda 3 at the time of the incident. She reported no injuries following the crash.

Shortly before 5:00a.m. today, Maryland State Police from the College Park Barrack responded to a call reporting a pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue prior to Queen Anne Avenue in College Park. Troopers responded and found the victim lying on the ground.

The striking vehicle and driver remained at the scene. County EMS personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Troopers found no indication that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. Her vehicle was towed to the College Park Barrack for further investigation.

No charges have been filed. Upon completion of the investigation, troopers will review the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

The investigation is continuing.

