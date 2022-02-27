Green Nexus is the First Authorized United States Distributor of Barneys Farm Seeds
Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of the world's most recognized, awarded and reputable seed banks in the world.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Barneys Farm seeds in the United States. One of the world's most recognized and reputable seed banks in the world.
— Barbara Smith
On Friday, Green Nexus said it’s teaming up with Barneys Farm company, founded in 1992. The winner of countless awards and a never ending desire to produce 'new and exciting' strains of cannabis, it's no wonder that there is an international demand for Barney’s Farm creations.
“We’re excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a brand like Barneys Farm with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal U.S. home cultivation market,” Green Nexus Barbara Smith says in a statement.
Over the last decade, Barneys Farm has produced some of the world’s most popular varieties of cannabis, Winning the Cannabis Cup and Indica/Sativa Cups with G13 Haze, Liberty Haze, Amnesia Haze, Willie Nelson, Cookies Kush, Pineapple Chunk, Tangerine Dream and many more, and Critical Kush becoming a bestseller within months of release.
Green Nexus offers Barneys Farm best-selling genetics, including Biscotti Mintz and Mimosa x Orange Punch.
About Barneys Farm
It was the late 1980s and a small group of breeders began to cross-breed marijuana strains carefully selected from every corner of the Middle East and Asia. One member of this talented group would go on to create one of the most prominent cannabis seed production businesses in the world. That business is Barney's Farm and the man who started it all is Derry.
Barneys Farm seeds complement other European farms' collections on Green Nexus like Soma Seeds and Cannabis Cup Award winner Green House Seeds. In the coming months, Green Nexus are looking to add even more European brands to make it easy for American home cultivators to buy Dutch Cannabis seeds.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
Barbara Smith
Green Nexus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other