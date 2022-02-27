Derby Barracks / Single MV Crash / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02-27-22 approximately 0040 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: David Misner

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Townsend MA

SEAT BELT? N

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-26-22 at approximately 0040 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator, Misner. Through further investigation, Misner showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Misner was later issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.