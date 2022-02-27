Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Single MV Crash / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Nathan Handy                        

STATION:   VSP-Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02-27-22 approximately 0040 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: David Misner                                              

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Townsend MA

SEAT BELT? N

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-26-22 at approximately 0040 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator, Misner.  Through further investigation, Misner showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing.  Misner was later issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

