Derby Barracks / Single MV Crash / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02-27-22 approximately 0040 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / ACCUSED: David Misner
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Townsend MA
SEAT BELT? N
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-26-22 at approximately 0040 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte 14 S in the Town of Albany VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator, Misner. Through further investigation, Misner showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Misner was later issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.