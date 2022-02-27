Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,236 in the last 365 days.

Tourism project worth over US$1 billion kicked off in Ninh Thuận

VIETNAM, February 27 -  

The ground-breaking ceremony. In its first phase, the 64ha Bãi Tràng resort will be built at a cost of about $150 million. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử

NINH THUẬN — The F.I.T and Crystal Bay groups on Friday began the construction of the over-US$1-billion Cap Padaran Mũi Dinh project in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuận’s Thuận Nam district.

In his remarks, Nguyễn Văn Sang, Chairman of the Board of Directors at F.I.T Group, said the international-standard project covering nearly 800ha features hotels, resorts, beach villas, and entertainment and sport complex, among other facilities.

In its first phase, the 64ha Bãi Tràng resort will be built at a cost of about $150 million.

Emmanuel Delarue, CEO of the NDA Group – the design unit of the Cap Padaran Mũi Dinh project, said that the design of Bãi Tràng hotel, which reflects the local Champa architecture, won the first prize at the 2019 Cityscape Awards.

Nguyễn Long Biên, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Ninh Thuận authorities had come up with many policies to attract investors in Mũi Dinh with an aim to turn it into a land of luxurious resorts.

Mũi Dinh – Cà Ná in the coast of the province is an area earmarked for development in Ninh Thuận’s tourism development plan for 2021-25 with a vision toward 2030.

The province targets 3.5 million visitors, including 455,000 foreigners, and VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$127.1 million) worth of tourism revenue in 2025. The figures are expected to reach six million, 900,000, and VNĐ5.9 trillion in 2030, respectively. — VNS

You just read:

Tourism project worth over US$1 billion kicked off in Ninh Thuận

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.