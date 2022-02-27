Tourism project worth over US$1 billion kicked off in Ninh Thuận

VIETNAM, February 27 -

The ground-breaking ceremony. In its first phase, the 64ha Bãi Tràng resort will be built at a cost of about $150 million. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử

NINH THUẬN — The F.I.T and Crystal Bay groups on Friday began the construction of the over-US$1-billion Cap Padaran Mũi Dinh project in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuận’s Thuận Nam district.

In his remarks, Nguyễn Văn Sang, Chairman of the Board of Directors at F.I.T Group, said the international-standard project covering nearly 800ha features hotels, resorts, beach villas, and entertainment and sport complex, among other facilities.

In its first phase, the 64ha Bãi Tràng resort will be built at a cost of about $150 million.

Emmanuel Delarue, CEO of the NDA Group – the design unit of the Cap Padaran Mũi Dinh project, said that the design of Bãi Tràng hotel, which reflects the local Champa architecture, won the first prize at the 2019 Cityscape Awards.

Nguyễn Long Biên, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Ninh Thuận authorities had come up with many policies to attract investors in Mũi Dinh with an aim to turn it into a land of luxurious resorts.

Mũi Dinh – Cà Ná in the coast of the province is an area earmarked for development in Ninh Thuận’s tourism development plan for 2021-25 with a vision toward 2030.

The province targets 3.5 million visitors, including 455,000 foreigners, and VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$127.1 million) worth of tourism revenue in 2025. The figures are expected to reach six million, 900,000, and VNĐ5.9 trillion in 2030, respectively. — VNS