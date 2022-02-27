Minister Liesje Schreinemacher has made €20 million available for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

NETHERLANDS, February 27 - Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher has made €20 million available for the victims of the war in Ukraine. The funds are to be used for food, water and medical care for people fleeing their homes. Large flows of refugees are making their way from Ukraine to Poland and other neighbouring states.

‘The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine at this dark time. We will help where we can, and we’re doing just that by releasing €20 million in funding for water, food and medical care.’

The contribution will go the UN, which has called on countries to assist with the refugee crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. The Dutch government is also preparing a shipment of medical equipment and medicines.

In addition, the Netherlands has provided €500,000 to meet the primary reception needs of refugees in Moldova. This contribution covers the costs of blankets, sleeping bags and tents for around 7,000 people. The goods were loaded for transport yesterday.

In addition to emergency assistance, the government is also supplying military goods to Ukraine. Furthermore, severe sanctions have been imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.