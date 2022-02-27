Iowa Utilities Board Announces Appointment to Dual Party Relay Council

(Des Moines) – During its February public meeting, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the appointment of a telephone company representative to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC), which advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees by authority of the Iowa Legislature.

Johnathon Tuvera of Bloomfield, Iowa, a Business Manager with Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative, was appointed to the DPRC. He will fill the remainder of a two-year term that expires September 1, 2023.

The relay service and equipment distribution program provide telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, or have difficulty speaking. Under Iowa Code chapter 477C, the 11-member DPRC must consist of six individuals who have communication disorders; two representatives from telephone companies; a representative from the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice; a representative from the Office of Deaf Services of the Iowa Department of Human Rights; and a member of the IUB or designee.

The other DPRC members are: Craig Graziano, Office of Consumer Advocate and DPRC chair; Jill Avery, Office of Deaf Services representative; Casey Peck, telecommunications representative; consumers Sandra Anderson of Riverside, Barbara Carlin of Gilmore City, Shirley Hampton of Davenport, Anne-Michelle Pedersen of Urbandale, Brett Seeburger of Des Moines, and Mike Struck of Urbandale; and Kelsey Seaberg, the IUB’s project manager for the Dual Party Relay Service.

For more information about the Dual Party Relay Service program or council, contact the IUB at iub@iub.iowa.gov.