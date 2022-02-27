89 NB exit 14W - South Burlington
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of mm89.6 northbound, the left lane of travel will be temporarily closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.