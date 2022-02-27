Submit Release
Re: 89 NB exit 14W - South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The roadway is back open.  Please continue to drive carefully. 

In the area of mm89.6 northbound, the left lane of travel will be temporarily closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle accident. 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

Distribution channels:


