Westminster Barracks / Possession of fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/26/22, approximately 1513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 north, mile marker 35, Rockingham VT

VIOLATION: Possession of and trafficking of fentanyl

ACCUSED: Keith Freeman

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police stopped to provide assistance to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91. Subsequent investigation revealed Keith Freeman was in possession of a controlled substance. Freeman was issued a citation to appear and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/22, at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

