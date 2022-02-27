Westminster Barracks / Possession of fentanyl
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/26/22, approximately 1513 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 north, mile marker 35, Rockingham VT
VIOLATION: Possession of and trafficking of fentanyl
ACCUSED: Keith Freeman
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police stopped to provide assistance to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91. Subsequent investigation revealed Keith Freeman was in possession of a controlled substance. Freeman was issued a citation to appear and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/22, at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.