Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,278 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Possession of fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Justin Thompson                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/22, approximately 1513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 north, mile marker 35, Rockingham VT

VIOLATION: Possession of and trafficking of fentanyl

 

ACCUSED: Keith Freeman

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police stopped to provide assistance to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91. Subsequent investigation revealed Keith Freeman was in possession of a controlled substance. Freeman was issued a citation to appear and released.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/22, at 1300 hours        

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:  N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:  AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Possession of fentanyl

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.