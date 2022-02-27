Middlesex Barracks // DUI #3 / Assault on law enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 02/26/22 00:43 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 54 SB
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Assault on law enforcement with bodily fluids
ACCUSED: James Ficco
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cresco, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were on routine patrol
in the area of MM 54 SB on I89 in Middlesex. Troopers observed a male walking in the break down lane attempting to
flag down vehicles. The male was identified as James Ficco and advised Troopers he was in a crash. He pointed out his vehicle
which could be seen rolled over off of US RT 2 in Middlesex.
Ficco showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the
Middlesex Barracks for processing. While being processed Ficco assaulted Troopers numerous times with bodily fluids.
Ficco was transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was lodged. He is scheduled to appear in the
Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 2/28/22 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191