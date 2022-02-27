Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks // DUI #3 / Assault on law enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3001062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Butler                           

STATION:  MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/22 00:43 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 54 SB

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Assault on law enforcement with bodily fluids

 

ACCUSED: James Ficco                                         

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cresco, PA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were on routine patrol

in the area of MM 54 SB on I89 in Middlesex.  Troopers observed a male walking in the break down lane attempting to

flag down vehicles.  The male was identified as James Ficco and advised Troopers he was in a crash.  He pointed out his vehicle

which could be seen rolled over off of US RT 2 in Middlesex. 

 

Ficco showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  He was transported to the

Middlesex Barracks for processing.  While being processed Ficco assaulted Troopers numerous times with bodily fluids. 

Ficco was transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was lodged.  He is scheduled to appear in the

Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 2/28/22 at 12:30 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 at 12:30 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

