House Democrats announce removal of export fuel tax from 16-year package, Move Ahead Washington

OLYMPIA — Today, House Transportation Chair Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, proposed an amendment that would remove the export fuel tax from Move Ahead Washington, the $16-billion Democratic transportation package.

The export tax would have applied a 6-cent fee on fuel exported from Washington refineries to other states. It was expected to generate $2 billion in revenue over the package’s 16-year lifespan.

The proposed amendment will remove the export tax and replace it with an annual transfer from the Public Works Assistance Account. No projects will be eliminated from the package.

“People told us loud and clear that this was not going to work,” said Fey. “From the beginning, this package has been about listening to people’s needs and making historic investments in Washington for years to come. We’ve come up with a reasonable, workable solution that takes the pressure off working people and contributes to a stronger partnership with our neighbors in other states.”

“The robust public input we received is vital to the legislative process. After taking those concerns to heart, I’m confident we have a clear path forward to serve the people of Washington and meaningfully transform our transportation system,” Fey continued. “In the coming days, we will review the investments as well as other revenue options.”

The House expects to debate the revenue portion of the package, HB 2119, next week.

