Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,407 in the last 365 days.

Statistics of Investment Residency Applications in 2021

MACAU, February 26 - According to the statistics of temporary residency for approved investors, managements and technical personnel in 2021, IPIM received a total of 1 new residence application based on “major investment” and a total of 74 new applications based on “management and technical personnel”.

Among the new applications handled in 2021 (include the applications which were received in previous years), there was no application approved under the category of “major investment” while 4 were disapproved/cancelled; 1 application under the category of “management and technical personnel” was approved while 32 were disapproved/cancelled.

According to the statistics and industry classification of approved applications in 2021, 1 case involved is in education industry.

For more details, please visit the official website of IPIM: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/

You just read:

Statistics of Investment Residency Applications in 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.