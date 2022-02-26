Statistics of Investment Residency Applications in 2021

MACAU, February 26 - According to the statistics of temporary residency for approved investors, managements and technical personnel in 2021, IPIM received a total of 1 new residence application based on “major investment” and a total of 74 new applications based on “management and technical personnel”.

Among the new applications handled in 2021 (include the applications which were received in previous years), there was no application approved under the category of “major investment” while 4 were disapproved/cancelled; 1 application under the category of “management and technical personnel” was approved while 32 were disapproved/cancelled.

According to the statistics and industry classification of approved applications in 2021, 1 case involved is in education industry.

For more details, please visit the official website of IPIM: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/