Shewmake bill to promote community solar clears House 

OLYMPIA – The House of Representatives approved House Bill 1814 with a vote of 56-39 to allow more people to benefit from solar energy and save on their energy bills. This legislation by Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham) allows people to enroll in community solar projects and receive benefits back in the form of a Public Utility Tax credit. 

“To put solar panels on your roof, you basically have to own your house and have thousands of dollars to afford the panels or get a loan for them. This means renters, people living in multi-family units or just families who are struggling with upfront costs cannot access the benefits or cost-savings of solar,” said Shewmake. “This bill allows utilities and other providers to create projects in which low-income customers can get help in enjoying the benefits of solar energy.”  

Previous solar incentive programs greatly expanded the use of solar panels on homes across Washington state but faced criticism for not doing a better job serving low-income solar customers.  

“We have to make sure low-income customers are not forgotten in the green energy transition and that means we are going to need to innovate on business models for delivering this energy,” continued Shewmake. “I’m excited that this bill will encourage innovation for a cleaner, greener, and equitable grid that benefits everyone, regardless of where they live or how much they make.”  

HB 1814 now moves onto the Senate. 

