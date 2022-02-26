Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Theft in Hartland

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

CASE#: 22B2000727

 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky                      

 

STATION: Royalton     

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22 overnight hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Station Road, Hartland, VT

 

VIOLATION: Theft

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-25-22 at approximately 11:44am, the Vermont State Police was contacted about a theft that had occurred during the overnight hours on 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22.  A homeowner on Station Road in the town of Hartland, reported that a BLACK LIVES MATTER flag was stolen.  Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 and reference case number 22B2000727.

 

