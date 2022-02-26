Royalton Barracks/Theft in Hartland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000727

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22 overnight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Station Road, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-25-22 at approximately 11:44am, the Vermont State Police was contacted about a theft that had occurred during the overnight hours on 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22. A homeowner on Station Road in the town of Hartland, reported that a BLACK LIVES MATTER flag was stolen. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 and reference case number 22B2000727.