Royalton Barracks/Theft in Hartland
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000727
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22 overnight hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Station Road, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-25-22 at approximately 11:44am, the Vermont State Police was contacted about a theft that had occurred during the overnight hours on 02-24-22 thru 02-25-22. A homeowner on Station Road in the town of Hartland, reported that a BLACK LIVES MATTER flag was stolen. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 and reference case number 22B2000727.