Royalton Barracks / Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B2006369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: November 16th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Supply, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Title 13 VSA 1304 – Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Carmine Colajezzi
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 23rd, 2025, at approximately 1234 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported incident involving an adult and his child. Troopers responded to the location and conducted an investigation. During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that on 11/16/2025 that Colajezzi committed the crime of Cruelty to a Child. Colajezzi was taken into custody and was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. Colajezzi was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division on 11/24/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 24th, 2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
