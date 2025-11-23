Royalton Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE: 25B2006369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: November 16th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Supply, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Title 13 VSA 1304 – Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Carmine Colajezzi

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 23rd, 2025, at approximately 1234 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported incident involving an adult and his child. Troopers responded to the location and conducted an investigation. During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that on 11/16/2025 that Colajezzi committed the crime of Cruelty to a Child. Colajezzi was taken into custody and was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. Colajezzi was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division on 11/24/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24th, 2025, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno

Vermont State Police

B Troop - Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802)234-9933

stacia.geno@vermont.gov