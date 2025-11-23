Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks | Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2008601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                      

STATION:  St. Albans       

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2025 at 1513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 119 Main St. in Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Ashley LaPlante                                   

AGE:33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Kacey Vincelette

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford. VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police responded to a possible Conditions of Release violation on 11/22/2025 at 1513 hours at 119 Main St. in the town of Richford. VSP was also made aware that Ashley Laplante had an active arrest warrant. LaPlante was taken into custody and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for the warrant. She was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court for the offense of Violation of Conditions of release regarding contact with the above-listed victim

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/24/2025 at 1300          

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   Lodged on warrant at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

