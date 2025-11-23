St. Albans Barracks | Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2008601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2025 at 1513 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 119 Main St. in Richford
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ashley LaPlante
AGE:33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Kacey Vincelette
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford. VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police responded to a possible Conditions of Release violation on 11/22/2025 at 1513 hours at 119 Main St. in the town of Richford. VSP was also made aware that Ashley Laplante had an active arrest warrant. LaPlante was taken into custody and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for the warrant. She was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court for the offense of Violation of Conditions of release regarding contact with the above-listed victim
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 at 1300
COURT: Franklin Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on warrant at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.