FW: RT 78 and Tabor Rd Swanton

Just a reminder that the intersection of VT Route 78 and Tabor Road in Swanton will be closed around 9am this morning while the vehicle is removed.

Good Afternoon,

Please be advised that there is a vehicle on its side near the intersection of RT 78 and Tabor Rd in Swanton. The vehicle will be remaining there overnight, and both lanes of travel are open.

Be advised that at 9am tomorrow morning 2/26/2022 that the vehicle will be removed and both lanes of travel will be closed. It will cause a significant back up of traffic as it is removed. We are asking the public to seek an alternative route as there is no time of competition at this time. An update will be sent once the vehicle has been removed.

