The Netherlands’ meeting point in Lviv has been closed for security reasons

NETHERLANDS, February 26

The Netherlands’ meeting point in the Ukrainian city of Lviv is closing due to the unpredictable security situation in the country. The current circumstances also make it necessary to close the Dutch consulate in Lviv. To stay in contact with the Netherlands, Dutch nationals in Ukraine can reach the foreign ministry’s call centre 24 hours a day on +31 247 247 247.

Since the invasion of the Russian armed forces, the security situation has become unpredictable throughout Ukraine. The security situation is also deteriorating in Lviv, in the west of the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra has therefore decided that it would be irresponsible for Ambassador Jennes de Mol and his team to remain in Ukraine. They had already relocated from Kyiv to the Netherlands’ assistance point in Lviv. They are now departing for Poland, where they can continue their work.

Meeting point in Lviv

With the closure of the meeting point, there is little the Netherlands can do in Ukraine itself for Dutch nationals. The Netherlands is looking into possible short-term alternatives, for example for people who need travel documents to leave the country.

There are currently no indications to suggest that Dutch nationals are trapped in Ukraine due to a lack of travel documents.

The meeting point in Lviv was opened in mid-February to provide emergency assistance to Dutch nationals who wished to leave the country. Over the past few days around a dozen Dutch people checked in with the office in Lviv.

No evacuation

The Dutch government is not conducting an evacuation, either for Dutch nationals or local embassy staff.

Contact

Dutch nationals with questions can reach the foreign ministry’s call centre, Netherlands Worldwide, 24 hours a day on +31 247 247 247.

