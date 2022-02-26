HITDOON’s triumphs the battleground of MONAL cup series yet again with Altaf bragging in the “Player of the match”
EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 24, 2022, at Dehradun, the successional victories of the HITDOON’s cricket team in the MONAL CUP, University, Championship league series governed by District Cricket Association, Dehradun affiliated to the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand blazed the battleground of Ayush Cricket Academy, Dehradun on the fourth day of this match series. The MONAL CUP league series was limited over match type of 20 overs that have been scheduled in the last week of February starting from 21st February, 2022 to with the closure final match on 27th February, 2022. With striking participants of 6 colleges namely the Himalayan institute of technology, ITM Dehradun, University of Petroleum, SGRR PG College, GRD Institute of Management & Technology, and DIT University (GULDARS), the tournament took the spectators in awe with performance of the players and display of exemplary sportsmanship.
The eleven elegant players of HIT DOON primarily entered the battle of the league on the third day, and competed with the GRD institute of management & tech, scoring 153 runs with their supermassive batting style for 10 wickets at the end of the first innings. HIT DOON with a terrified fielding flared the audience and won the battle with a huge run difference of 72 while the enchanting bowlers of the team took 10 wickets at the end of 17 overs of the second innings. Gurumukh Singh, the toughest bowler of HIT DOON took 3 consecutive wickets in 2 overs, making things take the right turn. Divyanshu, the senior batsman of the Himalayan Institute of Technology scored 70 runs in 38 balls out of which he chalked up four boundaries and 6 sixes. Followed by his terrific play, Divyanshu was honoured as the “Man of the match” of the third-day battle. The match was supported by an energetic audience of various colleges and the governing body of the Cricket academy.
With the freshness of winning the day before game, the team members of HIT namely Altaf, Divyanshu, Shahab Anwer, Akshit Bhandari, Majid Ameen, Utkarsh, Keshav Bhatt, Vijay Kumar, Sourav Singh, Aman Gusain, and Gurumukh Singh headed up on the fourth-day play on 24th February, 2022, at the playground of Ayush Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The match began on forenoon with HIT winning the toss and choosing to field first against the DIT University (GULDARS). The tough players of DIT University took 160 runs for 7 wickets at the end of 20 overs. The opening batsmen of HIT DOON Keshav Bhatt and Altaf padded up and set up for the second innings with a target of 161 runs in 120 balls at 3.30 PM. The second innings was enthralling which was cliff-hanging owing to the extraordinary defending of the DIT team. The DIT University entrapped the toughest fielding strategy while Tushar Gahtori the fastest bowler of DIT took the wicket of Divanyanshu the star player of HIT in his first ball. Following this with a suspensive play for the audience of which team would win the match, at end of the day, excitement, zeal and celebration took over when HIT DOON scored 161 runs in 19.4 overs and won by 4 wickets.
Altaf the new energetic batsman of HIT team proceeding 2nd-year B.Sc. Agriculture at the Himalayan institute of technology had a terrific play with a score of 56 runs in 34 balls blended with four boundaries and 4 sixes and 164.71 strike rate grasped the “Player of the match trophy” in the fourth-day match of the league series. While exclaiming the joy of the back-to-back triumphs of HIT DOON the cricket coach stated that “This is was one of the most thrilling matches of this entire series, debuted by the cricketers of HIT DOON. Though Divyanshu’s wicket was a great loss for HIT’s team, yet rest of the players put-forth their efforts and won the game with a great strategy. Though I had great confidence in my boys and our prolific planning which finally showed the colours of victory on the ground made the headline.”
These successful outcomes are evident that in recent years the Himalayan Institute of Technology is uplifting their skills in various co-curricular activities inclusive of academics, stated the HIT management with opulence, special mention to the team for expressing themselves in the game and bringing rejoice for the institute added Dr.Archana Jasola the Director of HIT, Dehradun.
Prof. Sudhir Badola
Himalayan Institute of Technology
