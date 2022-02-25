Grand Opening of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Self-Service Postal Centre

MACAU, February 25 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Self-Service Postal Centre located in the Macao Frontier Post of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, will commence service with effect from 1st March 2022. Different types of self-service machines (including stamp vending machine, philatelic vending machine, DIY postcard terminal, electronic postal kiosk, “eLocker”, etc.) are set up in this Self-Service Postal Centre, to provide convenient services for citizens and tourists 24 hours a day, all year round.