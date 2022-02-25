Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,859 in the last 365 days.

MICE statistics for the 4th quarter of 2021

MACAU, February 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 163 MICE events were held in Macao in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 92 quarter-to-quarter; number of participants & attendees soared by 218.1% to 719,000. In comparison with the same quarter last year, MICE events rose by 13 and the number of participants & attendees swelled by 39.5%.

There were 140 meetings & conferences held in the fourth quarter, up by 9 year-on-year; number of participants decreased by 18.8% to 13,000. The average duration of the meetings & conferences extended by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, while the total floor area used dropped by 10.6% to 79,000 m². Number of exhibitions in the fourth quarter grew by 1 year-on-year to 20, and the number of attendees surged by 41.3% to 705,000. Exhibitions organised by non-government organisations (14) went up by 1 and number of attendees (461,000) increased by 21.4%. The average duration of the exhibitions shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 3.2 days, while the total floor area used expanded by 20.1% to 220,000 m². Furthermore, 3 incentives were held in the fourth quarter, with 565 participants. The average duration of these incentives was 2.3 days and the total floor area used reached 3,823 m².

In the fourth quarter, receipts and expenditure of the exhibition organisers amounted to MOP49.85 million and MOP121 million respectively. Receipts of the 14 exhibitions held by non-government organisations totalled MOP45.71 million, of which 52.9% were generated from rental of exhibition booths and 47.1% were financial support from government/organisations. Expenditure of these exhibitions added up to MOP48.11 million, with installation of booths, decoration & audio-visual performance, etc. and publicity & public relations accounting for 25.1% and 16.6% of the total respectively. These exhibitions recorded a difference of -MOP23.91 million between receipts and expenditure after the deduction of financial support from government/organisations.

There were 2,515 exhibitors participating in the exhibitions in the fourth quarter, with 48.3% of them being locals and 42.8% coming from mainland China. Professional visitors totalled 32,000, of whom 54.7% were locals and 44.4% came from mainland China. In accordance with the information collected from 934 interviewed exhibitors, 98.4% of their receipts were generated from sales of goods, whereas their expenditure was mainly incurred on booth installation & decoration (44.2% of total) and rental paid for exhibition booths (43.7%).

For the whole year of 2021, a total of 449 MICE events were held, an increase of 68 year-on-year; total number of participants & attendees grew by 53.2% to 1,401,000. Meetings & conferences (386), exhibitions (55) and incentives (8) went up by 41, 21 and 6 year-on-year respectively, with the respective number of participants (43,000), attendees (1,356,000) and participants（2,468）rising by 9.0%, 55.0% and 308.6%.

Receipts and expenditure of the exhibition organisers totalled MOP76.97 million and MOP172 million respectively in 2021. Receipts of the 47 exhibitions held by non-government organisations amounted to MOP71.70 million, of which 63.4% were generated from rental of exhibition booths and 36.5% were financial support from government/organisations. Expenditure of these exhibitions added up to MOP75.79 million, which was mainly incurred on installation of booths, decoration & audio-visual performance, etc. (31.3% of total) and publicity & public relations (19.2%). These exhibitions registered a difference of -MOP30.24 million between receipts and expenditure after the deduction of financial support from government/organisations, which indicated a slight improvement compared to 2020 (-MOP33.15 million).

Regarding comments from the interviewed exhibitors, their satisfaction towards various facilities and services registered year-on-year increase in 2021. Among the interviewed exhibitors who had used services rendered by local companies, the proportions of those who were satisfied with the arrangements (91.1%) and services (91.1%) of the companies rose by 4.0 percentage points and 3.8 percentage points year-on-year respectively.

You just read:

MICE statistics for the 4th quarter of 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.