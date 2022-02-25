Bamboo Airways launches regular direct flights to Germany

VIETNAM, February 25 -

The first flight took off from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has launched a direct route between Việt Nam and Germany, with the first flight taking off from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội yesterday morning.

This is also the first regular direct flight to Europe conducted by the carrier this year, as part of its plans to expand the international network.

Initially, there will be two flights per week between Hà Nội and Frankfurt. The frequency will be increased based on market demand.

Hương Trần Kiều Dung, Vice Chairwoman of Bamboo Airways, said the carrier’s direct service is expected to facilitate travel between the two countries, contributing to the bilateral strategic partnership in different spheres like diplomacy, trade-investment, development cooperation, and culture-tourism.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh said the airline’s selection of Germany as the first destination for Việt Nam-Europe routes is significant and crucial.

Germany is not only an economic-commercial centre of Europe but also an aviation transport centre of the world, he added.

Apart from Frankfurt, the airline plans to open flights to other German economic hubs like Berlin and Munich.

Following the launch of the route, FLC Group and its Bamboo Airways will organise an investment promotion week in Europe, beginning in Germany. — VNS