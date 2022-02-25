Submit Release
Get Ready To Ring Those Phones

CANADA, February 25 - Released on February 25, 2022

TeleMiracle Week Runs February 27 to March 5 Leading Up to 46th Annual Telethon

Today, Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris and the Kinsmen, Kinettes, and Kin Clubs of Saskatchewan announced TeleMiracle Week begins in the province this Sunday, February 27 and culminates Saturday, March 5 when the 46th edition of the annual live telethon kicks off.

"I encourage everyone to prepare this week to fundraise and 'ring those phones' March 5 and 6," McMorris said. "Ask your family, friends and neighbours to watch the telethon and donate to TeleMiracle."

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Regina with the Countdown to TeleMiracle! live streamed on TeleMiracle.com. At 9 p.m., the main 20-hour live broadcast will air on CTV and run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The main broadcast will also be available to watch on TeleMiracle's website.

"TeleMiracle is 'Rooted in Saskatchewan' and has touched people across this province," Telemiracle 46 Chair Steve Kirwan said. "Saskatchewan people continue to recognize the needs of their neighbours by supporting TeleMiracle. We are grateful for the honour of having TeleMiracle Week declared in Saskatchewan, which helps raise awareness in advance of this important telethon."

The Kinsmen, Kinettes, and Kin Clubs of Saskatchewan organize TeleMiracle with proceeds going to the Kinsmen Foundation. The foundation provides specialized mobility and medical equipment to people and organizations throughout Saskatchewan, as well as travel assistance for residents in need of medical treatment outside their community.

Under provincial legislation, TeleMiracle Week in Saskatchewan is declared before the annual telethon. The Recognition of Telemiracle Week Act is overseen by the Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Deborah Kies TeleMiracle 46 Public Relations Chair Phone: 306-230-1408 Email: publicrelations@telemiracle.com

Shaylyn McMahon Government Relations Regina Phone: 306-787-4340 Email: shaylyn.mcmahon@gov.sk.ca

