Nova Scotia Supports People of Ukraine

CANADA, February 25 - Nova Scotia is donating $100,000 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide humanitarian aid and support to the people of Ukraine.

“Nova Scotians were shocked and horrified by Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which endangers the lives of people and flies in the face of international law,” said Premier Tim Houston. “When I spoke yesterday to Andre Mereshuk, President of the Nova Scotia Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, he said a financial contribution is a way we could help. I am pleased to make this contribution to support the people of Ukraine and for Nova Scotia’s Ukrainian community in their time of need.”

Nova Scotia’s donation will provide support for humanitarian purposes, including medical aid, emergency shelter and food.

In addition to monetary support, and in response to measures taken by the federal government, Nova Scotia will also expedite immigration applications for Ukrainians.

Beginning today, February 25, Province House will fly the Ukrainian flag as a show of solidarity and support. There are more than 9,000 people of Ukrainian heritage living in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians who wish to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can visit the Canadian Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.ca/ or call toll free 1-800-418-1111.

