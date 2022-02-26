Independent Artists and Indie Fans Unite at “Indie Star Music Fest” Sunday Night in Orlando
The retro/pop boyband WeWantMore will headline the event and shine a light on other up and coming Orlando artistsORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up and coming Orlando boyband WeWantMore is hosting an event to give independent artists an opportunity to share their music with fans who want to hear it Sunday night. It’s the Indie Star Music Fest.
Gifted singers and musicians often have trouble finding a venue to perform their original music so they are left to sing cover songs for weddings or in the corner of a bar just to survive. But that story is being rewritten this weekend by the trio WeWantMore as they host an event to give talented independent artists a stage, a spotlight and an opportunity to earn fans from an audience that wants to hear them. It’s every artist’s dream.
The debut Indie Star Music Fest is Sunday, February 27, at 7 p.m. at the Geek Easy in Winter Park and it’s set to be an incredible night. The stage will be shared by several of Orlando’s hottest up & coming independent artists showcasing their original music live.
“Orlando has some of the best artists in the country,” WeWantMore’s Kyle Craichy said. “We are excited that the world is finally getting a chance to see that!”
WeWantMore will headline the event with their retro/pop boyband funk while fans will get a chance to see other talented local acts such as Roman State, Marcelo Rubio, and more.
Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Geek Easy, located at 114 South Semoran Blvd. Winter Park, across from Full Sail University.
Tickets will be available at the door so come join in on the amazing night of independent music!
