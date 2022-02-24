Inadequately supervised physician assistant can be covered by MICRA’s damage limit

In Lopez v. Ledesma, the Supreme Court today holds a damage limitation provision of the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act (MICRA) “applies to a physician assistant who has a legally enforceable agency relationship with a supervising physician and provides services within the scope of that agency relationship, even if the physician violates his or her obligation to provide adequate supervision.”
