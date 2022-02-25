Brenda Scott and Eric Vermillion Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Brenda Scott, owner of Tidy my Space Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift

Brenda Scott, owner of Tidy my Space

Let’s zoom in on this a bit. If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important financial issues to keep in mind before they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

1.Hire a professional investment adviser that’s highly recommended,2. make a will,3. know what your financial situation is. Knowing your financial situation involves; knowing where your money is, how much you have and how much you’ll need. A family member was always saving for retirement but once they retired they still kept saving. They had enough to live very well on but they went without because they felt they had to save money, but for what? Know what you have and what you need, enjoy life! You can’t take it with you!

If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important health issues to keep in mind before they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

Health issues would be:1. you need to stay active to keep healthy. Take up a low resistence workout, nothing high cardio. 2. You’ll probably need more medical treatments, the body starts to break down, have a good doctor. 3. Your meals need to change to support your aging body. Eating habits like greasy fast food, lots of coffee or caffenine, will not be the answer. Listen to what your body needs, get started on a healthy meal routine.

If you had to advise your loved ones about the 3 most important things to consider before choosing a place to live after they retire, what would you say? Can you give an example or share a story?

Choose a home that you can maintain yourself in a community that you love.

Live near friends, family, amenitites, grocery stores, pharmacy, shopping centers. If you aren’t able to drive, can you get there by walking? Also is the hospital or doctors nearby.

Think of your future needs, are there changes that you can make to prepare for your mobility issues in the future. Ex. grab bars, wider doorways, door levers not knobs, higher toilets, curb-less showers.

Just before retiring, my husband and I moved into the country, it was our dream to have a bit of land and no neighbours. We soon found out that it involved driving 45 minutes to visit doctors and friends back in the city. It could also be life changing if we had an emergency, the local hospital was 30 minutes away in good weather.

Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift

Can you share five of the best words of advice you've gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

If you find a job you love you’ll never work a day in your life. I’ve made some professional decisions because of money and none of those ever worked out great in the long term. The decisions I made out of passion, or a desire to be a part of something great, always have.

Find the 20% of the job your boss doesn’t like to do and figure out a way to do it for them or help them with it. I learned this one from MLB Executive Theo Epstein, and I love it! The people who work hard to help their boss be more successful usually end up being successful themselves and being promoted. There is a real strategic value to the entire company for people who think this way.

The most important job as a manager is to help your team find their next job. I’m not sure where I picked this up, but I’ve always subscribed to it. Sometimes it sounds a bit counterintuitive — like you are encouraging people to leave — but it never works that way. If people know you are passionate about helping them advance their career and support their ambitions, they will be a part of your team forever.

Always value people and relationships over stuff and things. I attribute this to my mom. She was a schoolteacher, and she was always amazed at how much more joy she saw in the kids who shared stories about their time with family and friends than in the kids who couldn’t wait to talk about their new toy or their fancy car.

