Kristy Chong Miriam Scott Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Our vision is to have “limitless positive impact” on humanity and our planet.” — Kristy Chong, CEO and founder of Modibodi

Kristy Chong, CEO and founder of Modibodi

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The biggest learning I’ve taken with me throughout my journey is to listen to my gut and back myself. Once I’d developed Modibodi®, I sought some opinions as to how I should market this range of life-changing undies. I was repeatedly told we’d need super glamorous models to make supposed unmentionable topics (menstruation and incontinence) tolerable to Australian consumers and the media.

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. When you embark on your own business, it will push you out of your comfort zone daily.

Rejection and setbacks are part of life, not just professional but our personal lives. I cope by letting myself feel the pain, but then putting a boundary around that (say 24–48hrs). I then act quickly and move forward with a new way or plan; I don’t see the point in dwelling on the failures of the past. That new approach is what keeps me moving forward.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Modibodi is going from strength-to-strength, with products now available via Amazon in AU, USA and UK, as well as on our e-commerce website. Exporting worldwide to countries including the UK, Iceland, South Africa, South Korea, USA, NZ, Singapore, Japan to name a few, we have sold millions of Australian-designed garments and replaced the need for billions of single-use disposable products.

For Modibodi, we’ll continue to expand our offering across our ranges, with new leak-proof solutions for all bodies. We also have plans to further our social impact and grow our Give a Pair initiative, offering more support and dignity to people in need

We want to continue to be a customer led business, taking all feedback on board and ensuring the ongoing innovation of the Modibodi product offering continues.

Miriam Scott, founder and CEO of Maralytics

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

More support by government for innovation founders. Currently they are only directed at supporting big business. There are only a few grants that are available, and these have huge numbers of applications (over 1,000) with only 30 getting funded. This is the case with the Ignite Ideas Grant. There is almost no way of getting any funding.

If there were more smaller grants like the Business Basics Grant for $5,000, this would help the innovator for getting set up or the business receiving the grant money to create more business. More smaller grants would increase support for innovators and female founders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are great problem solvers and multi taskers. Generally, in their personal life they are already managing their own family, extended family relationships, extracurricular activities, work, and their own plans and ideas. As women are doing so many things in their lives, they come across problems all the time and can create the solution to make their life easier. This is a great skill to have, as the best innovation ideas come from problem/solutions.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You won’t be successful as you’re too young/old — young are not enough experience and old is you have the experience but only life experience not in technology

You won’t be successful in a startup because you don’t know enough about business — having run businesses for more than 20 years and got lots of life experience, I feel like I have an advantage over many startups

You won’t be successful in a startup because you don’t have a university degree — many startups are problem/solution based so having a university degree is irrelevant as you have the experience with the problem and creating the solution

You won’t be successful in a startup because your company is not the first to develop a particular type of product or service — many startups are innovative and do not have direct competitors, and are usually the first of their kind

