Bridge Maintenance Scheduled on I-20 in Harrison County

ATLANTA ­– Maintenance work will soon be performed on six bridges on Interstate 20 in Harrison County according to plans approved in February by TxDOT.

“We will be conducting maintenance work on the concrete decking and replacing bridge railing as needed,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “Bridges scheduled for this work are at BNSF Railroad, Mason Creek and Clarks Creek.”

R & G Construction, LLC of Marshall was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $639,848.

Work is expected to begin in May 2022 and should take about nine months to complete, Starkes said.