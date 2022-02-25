Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,875 in the last 365 days.

10 Intersections To Be Resurfaced

ODESSA – At least 12 locations will see improvements as part of a maintenance contract. The top layers of asphalt will be cut away and replaced under this contract. 

While it is difficult to predict exact dates for each location due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, crews will work at the following locations for one or two days beginning the week of Feb. 28, 2022:

  • ECTOR COUNTY: A section of the north service road of I-20 just east of JBS Parkway; the intersection of SH 302 and FM 181; and the intersection of SH 158 and FM 181.
  • ANDREWS COUNTY: The intersection of FM 181 and SW 7000; and the intersection of SH 128 and SH 115.
  • WINKLER COUNTY: The intersection of SH 115 and Standard Avenue; and the intersection of SH 115 and East Avenue.
  • WARD COUNTY: The intersection of FM 2355 and FM 516.
  • PECOS COUNTY: Both intersections of FM 1450 and FM 1776; and the intersection of FM 1053 and FM 11.
  • CRANE COUNTY: The intersection of SH 329 and FM 1053.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars encountered in the work zone. TxDOT wants everyone – motorists, contractor employees, and TxDOT staff -- to go home safely every day. 

The listed work should be completed within a few days at each location. Additional work may be added to the contract later as funding and time allow. 

Dan Williams Co. of Austin won the project with a low bid of approximately $1.38 million.

You just read:

10 Intersections To Be Resurfaced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.