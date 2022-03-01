Exclusive Furniture Launches Same Day Delivery for Customers
“You asked; We listened!” Exclusive Furniture Now Activating Same Day Delivery for Customers across the Houston and 7 Locations
At Exclusive Furniture, we want you to start enjoying your furniture RIGHT AWAY. In fact, we can deliver your purchase to your home the same day”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listening to the needs of its clients, Exclusive Furniture is launching its “Same Day Delivery” beginning March 1, 2022. After taking a good listen to many clients and customers, Exclusive Furniture and Sam Zavary have realized that the top priority to its consumer base is quick, easy, same day delivery. Taking pride in having in-stock and available furniture and a strong customer service team to serve the demand from customers, Exclusive Furniture will launch same day delivery March 1.
— Sam Zavary, President/Founder, Exclusive Furniture
This past week, clients, families, and friends of the store have come by in support of and sharing the excitement of this new campaign including Sarah Pepper from MIX 96.5, Beto Najera of Latino Mix Houston, Bo Corona of the ‘Bo Corona Show,’ Erica Rico from Houston’s 93Q country, Gerry Fernandez of MEGA 101.1, Mara Esther of Univision Radio’s AMOR 106.5, Kiotti Brown of Houston’s 93.7 THE BEAT, 100.3 FM The Bull’s George from ‘The Morning Bullpen with George Mo and Erik,’ Roula of 104.1KRBE’s “The Roula & Ryan Morning Show,’ and local influencers such as Anya Carranza Hispanic Instagram personality as well as Natalia Castillo of Houston’s Miss Texas Latina.
Exclusive Launches Same Day Delivery:
• Exclusive Furniture launching same day delivery
• Buying from any of the 7 locations Exclusive will deliver directly from the 176,000 sq ft warehouse, same day.
• “You asked, we listened”
• In stock Furniture
• Exclusive Furniture’s strong team continues serving the needs and demand of its customers
• Exclusive can get its clients the furniture desired same day and when desired
Furniture applicable to same day delivery includes all items in showrooms: bedding and mattresses from Tempurpedic, Serta, Sealy and Bedgear , dining room and living room sets, college and dorm room furniture sets, accessories for bedroom and accent pieces, to outdoor furniture and theatre furniture. Perfect for the entertaining and hot weather ahead in summer months.
President and CEO, Sam Zavary says, “At Exclusive Furniture, we want you to start enjoying your furniture RIGHT AWAY. In fact, we can deliver your purchase to your home the same day – not 6 weeks, 6 months, same day. We just don’t think our customers should wait that long for their furniture -- that’s why we have in stock furniture ready to be delivered. I know that my family would want their furniture delivered today so we’ll make sure your family can get it tonight!”
Exclusive Furniture supports its community and is also proud to participate in many local community activities such as Hurricane IDA & Hurricane Harvey Relief, Holiday Giving Back Campaigns (including Operation Turkey, FOX-26 12 Days of Christmas and ABC-13’s “Share Your Holidays”), ALIEF ISD’s ‘Back to School’ campaigns, and various other local neighborhood community initiatives priding itself on being an active member of the community through both involvement and volunteering and also donations.
For more information on same day delivery and how Exclusive Furniture can be more involved in your community, visit: www.exclusivefurniture.com.
