ZEMA™ From ZE PowerGroup Wins 2022 Data Breakthrough Award
Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies
ZEMA delivers unrivaled data collection, analytics ...and we are thrilled to congratulate them for taking home our ‘Data Management Solution of the Year’ award in 2022”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the leading software development firm specializing in enterprise data management, integration, and analysis solutions for energy and commodities markets, today announced that its ZEMA™ platform has been selected as the winner of the “Data Management Solution of the Year” award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.
ZEMA from ZE PowerGroup is a data integration, management and analytics platform designed for heavy data-driven organizations that need to collect a massive array of business processes, including feeding and integrating with downstream financial, business intelligence, modeling, risk and trade systems.
The ZEMA data integration and management solution provides a single end-to-end platform where data can be quickly and intuitively collected and extracted, analyzed, validated, and then pushed to end-users and their downstream systems and Business Intelligence (BI) tools. The platform provides clients with access to the largest and most comprehensive data ecosystem of data sources, covering all industries and data types - with over 1,300 unique data sources and over 14,000 data reports. The ZE Data Ecosystem includes partners such as Argus Media, ICIS, ICE, AccuWeather, The Baltic Exchange, S&P Global Commodity Insights (Formally S&P Global Platts), Kpler, OilX, General Index, Maxar, EnvoMarkets and many more.
ZEMA also automates the entire data pipeline from collection from thousands of data sources to the downstream system integration and everything in between. Business-critical data processes, such as validation, transformation, data modeling, data automation, Curve management, publishing, reporting, etc., are easily configured and automated with ZEMA.
“This award from Data Breakthrough means so much. We are thrilled ZEMA is honored once again in this way. Our customers come from medium-sized to Fortune 500 corporations and they are all seeking to automate or feed their data-centric business processes and systems, to give them the competitive advantage of an efficient IT infrastructure and in-depth market insights,” said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer of ZE PowerGroup. “By actively engaging in advancing our technology, we strive to solve data-related business problems. Our commitment to our customers means being a partner in their success - and they are partners in ours.”
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.
In 2021, ZEMA was awarded the “Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year” for two years in a row by Data Breakthrough.
“Data is the lifeblood of any modern organization and centralization of data can illuminate silos and increase efficiency as so much of the time spent working with data is typically wasted searching for and using the right data,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “A sound data management plan and adequate tools are key to getting the data working for any organization and ZEMA’s ‘breakthrough’ data management capabilities meet this high demand for data management and analytics. ZEMA delivers unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities – and we are thrilled to congratulate them for taking home our ‘Data Management Solution of the Year’ award in 2022.”
ZEMA also automatically monitors and notifies administrators when there are data integrity issues. Additionally, the solution offers centralized access to data for all users and downstream business systems as well as data security, data integrity, data consistency, operational efficiency, and reduced IT costs. Lastly, the platform allows users to publish data to target systems at scheduled times or upon data arrival.
About Data Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies, and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
