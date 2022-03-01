A Potpourri of Podcasts Covers the ISM PMI Manufacturing and Services Numbers, Career Coaching, and Specialty Butter
New Content about Business and Industry for Listeners Looking to Learn More from the Must-Listen Podcasts Produced by JacketMediaCo.FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the all-important Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers are released by the Institute for Supply Management (www.ismworld.org) that detail the strength and weaknesses of both the manufacturing and services sectors as discussed in detail by committee chairs Tim Fiore for ISM Manufacturing Report on Business(R) and Anthony Nieves for the ISM's Services Report on Business(R). Manufacturing Talk Radio is the only source where listeners can hear the committee chairs dive deep into the details behind the PMI numbers to gain an understanding of how production, new orders, inventories, imports, exports, and other factors are performing and provide insights into how industry sectors may react to local and global events in the next few months. The discussion with Tim Fiore is live at www.mfgtalkradio.com on Tuesday, March 1st, and live with Anthony Nieves on Thursday, March 3rd. These are 'must-listen' episodes for anyone in business and industry to help validate their own conclusions about the direction of industry sectors and the overall economy - especially in the face of the Russia-Ukrainian war.
For those looking for career advice, join host Emily Soloby as she speaks with Career Coach Claudia T. Miller on Hazard Girls. Get some key pointers on salary negotiation, job searching, interview skills, how to pivot into a new industry, and how to land that first management role. Picking up just one great concept or idea can mean thousands of dollars more in annual salary. That alone makes this podcast on Hazard Girls, found at www.jacketmediaco.com, worth a listen.
Ever wonder why dishes taste so much better when you are out to eat? Chefs always have a secret and one of them is better butter. Listen to Lucia Falek, Vice President of Development/Quality Systems discuss the special products produced at Butterball Farms with host Lydia DiLiello. Anyone who cooks might pick up a pointer or two from Lucia, and chefs across the world can learn about a better butter combination for their signature dishes on The WAM Podcast at www.jacketmediaco.com this Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
About JacketMediaCo:
JacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio:
Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. Comments from guests include:
• “We want to thank Tim and Lew and the wonderful team at Manufacturing Talk Radio for our chance to talk about CMMC and the struggles facing manufacturing and cyber security. It was extremely helpful in promoting our message and expanding our business. Everyone on our team thinks the world of your team and your mission. Keep up the great work.”
• “The podcast interview was absolutely awesome, truthful and you guys walked us through a very real and appreciated discussion.”
• “I have been a frequent guest on Manufacturing Talk Radio over the years and deeply appreciate the interaction and quality. The importance of the manufacturing community can't be overestimated and this show provides insights and observations rarely seen in other media. The people brought to interact are truly the thought leaders in the industry and Tim and Lew bring them to the audience in an up-close and personal way.”
The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/ with video episodes posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/Mfgtalkradio
About The WAM Podcast:
The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls:
Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. The podcast can be on your favorite podcast app or at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
