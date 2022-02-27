ASM Route Development Consultants and Three Consulting Announce New Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s global airport strategy and route development consultants, Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), today announces a partnership with Three Consulting, headquartered in New South Wales, Australia, effective immediately. Three Consulting will represent ASM within the Australasia market. This partnership broadens the specialized knowledge for the region with a global outlook supported by the breadth of services ASM offers.
ASM Australasia will be led by both Jayne Davey and Hans Mitterlechner, who come with a deep knowledge of the aviation and tourism industry gained from decades of practical experience spanning airports, airlines, and tourism-related organizations, supported by a team of dedicated professionals in the UK, Europe and North America.
“We are excited to be working with Jayne and Hans. The synergies of our firms make this a natural partnership, bringing their local expertise into the ASM business, allowing us to broaden our services into this critical region,” said David Stroud, Managing Director of ASM with Aviation Week Network. “We’re confident that this be invaluable to our aviation industry clients in reaching their maximum potential, and we are proud to welcome them to the ASM team.”
“We have been looking at opportunities to expand our network and have found the perfect partnership with ASM. Our core competency lies in commercial aviation, ranging from the creation of aviation strategies to route development, traffic forecasting, revenue diversification and e-commerce opportunities. We very much look forward to bringing these complementary skillsets into the ASM team,” said Jayne Davey of Three Consulting.
###
About ASM
Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM) has supported airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments in the development of new routes since 1993.
ASM was the first route development consultancy in the world and has maintained their leading position in the aviation industry with clients relying on them to help expand their air service networks. ASM offers expert consultancy services, data and analytics and route development training courses.
The aviation industry’s renowned Routes events were first established by ASM in 1995 and ASM clients benefit from this unique relationship. Routes events bring together airlines and airports to discuss new services and ASM consultants personally represent clients at these meetings.
ASM is part of Informa’s Aviation Week Network.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Melissa Crum
ASM Australasia will be led by both Jayne Davey and Hans Mitterlechner, who come with a deep knowledge of the aviation and tourism industry gained from decades of practical experience spanning airports, airlines, and tourism-related organizations, supported by a team of dedicated professionals in the UK, Europe and North America.
“We are excited to be working with Jayne and Hans. The synergies of our firms make this a natural partnership, bringing their local expertise into the ASM business, allowing us to broaden our services into this critical region,” said David Stroud, Managing Director of ASM with Aviation Week Network. “We’re confident that this be invaluable to our aviation industry clients in reaching their maximum potential, and we are proud to welcome them to the ASM team.”
“We have been looking at opportunities to expand our network and have found the perfect partnership with ASM. Our core competency lies in commercial aviation, ranging from the creation of aviation strategies to route development, traffic forecasting, revenue diversification and e-commerce opportunities. We very much look forward to bringing these complementary skillsets into the ASM team,” said Jayne Davey of Three Consulting.
###
About ASM
Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM) has supported airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments in the development of new routes since 1993.
ASM was the first route development consultancy in the world and has maintained their leading position in the aviation industry with clients relying on them to help expand their air service networks. ASM offers expert consultancy services, data and analytics and route development training courses.
The aviation industry’s renowned Routes events were first established by ASM in 1995 and ASM clients benefit from this unique relationship. Routes events bring together airlines and airports to discuss new services and ASM consultants personally represent clients at these meetings.
ASM is part of Informa’s Aviation Week Network.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Melissa Crum
Aviation Week Network
+1 913-284-2951
email us here