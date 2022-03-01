David Sidoo Donates to The New Westminster High School Varsity Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Sidoo has focused on making a positive impact through support with the New Westminster High School varsity football program over the last two decades. With his support the New Westminster football program has become one of the top High School programs in BC.
During Sidoo’s playing career at New Westminster Secondary School, the team proved to be one of the most competitive football teams in the area. Many players went on to football careers after high school and some went onto college.
When Sidoo graduated from High School in 1977 the football program was shut down due to lack of funding.
In early 2000 Sidoo received a call from Farhan Lalji saying he planned to launch the football program at the school once again. The 2 worked very closely to help reignite the defunct program. Lalji, who was head coach of the program for over 18 years has been very thankful for all the help Sidoo provided From 2003 to his resignation in 2020.
“He didn’t merely want to give us money, he wanted to give his time and input,” Lalji said. “He wanted to make a meaningful difference. He was always available, and his support was constant.”
The funds David Sidoo paid and his service throughout the years helped provide the student athletes with new helmets, improved protective equipment, a new scoreboard, travel subsidies, and scholarship money for students who were going on to play in College.
Sidoo attends some of the games when he can and sees the impact the football program makes with the city and community. He and Laji feel an immense sense of accomplishment for over the years as they have helped send more than 50 young men to college. Many of the sm on scholarships.
