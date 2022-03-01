David Sidoo’s Impact on Friendship Providers in Action
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Sidoo and his family‘s charity organization, Sidoo Family Giving, recently celebrated its fourth holiday season working with Friendship Providers in Action. A Canadian ministry looking to impact the less fortunate, founded by coordinator Donna Crocker.
Friendship Providers in Action was introduced to David Sidoo by a colleague who was worried about the impact on the homelessness in the downtown eastside of Vancouver.
With a particular focus on helping during the holiday season to those most vulnerable, the David Sidoo family saw this as an opportunity to do more than just donate money. David Sidoo and his family saw this as a chance to donate with what they call the three T’s. Time, Talent, and Treasure.
Just Before Christmas, the family helped donate blankets, touques, gloves, socks, underwear, and toothbrushes to the less fortunate to help raise their spirits during the holiday season.
Friendship Providers in Action has had success over decades, but bringing others on to support their initiatives which is critical in meeting the true needs of the homeless in the downtown Eastside.
Last Christmas, the ministry created 500 gift bags for the homeless with essentials that were needed during the winter.
“Not only did David pay for all of these items, but the entire family came to hand the items out on the streets just before Christmas,” founder Donna Crocker said. “To this day I can still see and hear the love he and his family shared with the people.”
The family Foundation will continue to work closely with Donna and her team to help the number of people that need help every year, at places like Oppenheimer Park. It’s a process that takes time and effort, and bringing in new people and organizations is important. Sidoo is helping by spreading the word within his network to get others involved.
Future goals for the organization include opening a residence for the downtown eastside homeless to live. Crocker wishes to have a safe place for people to recover mentally and physically instead of being left alone on the streets with no one to turn to.
David Sidoo started Sidoo Family Giving with his wife, Manjy and his two sons Dylan and Jordan, many years ago. It is a non-profit organization aiming to help numerous charities and organizations in their community. The family continues to support these organizations with their time, talent, and treasure. For more information about The Sidoo Family Giving go to their website.
