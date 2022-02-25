Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,908 in the last 365 days.

Pittsfield Incident

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

For members of the media who have inquired about the situation unfolding in Pittsfield. I will be assisting the Pittsfield PD with communication as this point. 

Right now we can confirm law enforcement officers were called to a residence on Detroit Rd. in Pittsfield at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. Maine State Police along with officers and deputies from the Pittsfield PD and Somerset County SO are currently on scene dealing with a critical incident. The Clinton and Pittsfield Fire Departments are also there. Route 100 in Pittsfield is shut down at this time. There is no danger to the public. 

Additional information to follow as events unfold.   

You just read:

Pittsfield Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.