Pittsfield Incident

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

For members of the media who have inquired about the situation unfolding in Pittsfield. I will be assisting the Pittsfield PD with communication as this point.

Right now we can confirm law enforcement officers were called to a residence on Detroit Rd. in Pittsfield at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. Maine State Police along with officers and deputies from the Pittsfield PD and Somerset County SO are currently on scene dealing with a critical incident. The Clinton and Pittsfield Fire Departments are also there. Route 100 in Pittsfield is shut down at this time. There is no danger to the public.

Additional information to follow as events unfold.