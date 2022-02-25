Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,017 in the last 365 days.

Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball Ticket Expiring Soon

March 14, 2022, is the last day to claim prize

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Lottery player now has less than three weeks to redeem a $50,000 Powerball® prize from the Sept. 15, 2021 drawing.

The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main St. in Madison. The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to $87 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing has reached $58 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $72,000.

New Games

Even though temperatures outside are chilly, a scorching new family of scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022. They are certain to bring on the heat.

$1—Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.85. Win up to $7,000.

$2—Fiery Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Sizzling Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.47. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Blistering Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4:02. Win up to $200,000.

###

You just read:

Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball Ticket Expiring Soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.