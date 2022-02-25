CryptoNumus Market Place Launches a Digital Asset to Real Estate Swap Platform
CryptoNumus Market Place offering the World’s Only Digital Asset Holders FIAT-Free conversions when swapping digital assets into real estate.
After several years of development, the CryptoNumus Market Place is now swapping Digital Assets into Real Estate utilizing a market-time Smart Contract.”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoNumus S.A., has launched the CryptoNumus Market Place offering the World’s Only Digital Asset Holders FIAT-Free conversions when swapping digital assets into real estate on the cryptonumus.io.
Juan Manuel Henriquez, President of CryptoNumus S.A., stated, "Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Yet, in real estate transactions, Digital Assets have been used with limited regularity. Real estate brokers sometimes list that they would accept Digital Assets; however, these properties ended up primarily selling through traditional methods".
James Li stated, "After several years of development, the CryptoNumus Market Place is now swapping Digital Assets into Real Estate utilizing a market-time Smart Contract. There is NO FIAT intermediary, NO FIAT conversion, NO additional closing fees, NO additional charges whatsoever."
A recent Digital Asset Holder using the CryptoNumus Market Place swapped their Digital Asset into Real Estate; once they transferred the Smart Contract market-timed Digital Asset amount to the CryptoNumus safe and secure Digital Wallet, all they did was just picked up the keys" stated James Li. "Digital Asset Holder can swap their Digital Assets into Real Estate and can opt into a 5-year turnkey property management program with guaranteed rental income," offered James Li.
"CryptoNumus Market Place swap platform is the best and only way to convert Digital Asset gains into a diversified and income-producing asset class," stated Juan Manuel Henriquez.
About CryptoNumus S.A.
CryptoNumus S.A., a Panama registered company and is the Worlds first Digital Asset to Real Estate swap platform free of Digital Asset Holder FIAT Conversions, cryptonumus.io, the platform is a safe, secure transparent asset swap platform created in response to an acute need in the global market.
