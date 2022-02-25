Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,998 in the last 365 days.

CryptoNumus Market Place Launches a Digital Asset to Real Estate Swap Platform

World’s first Digital Asset to Real Estate Asset swap platform

CryptoNumus Market Place offering the World’s Only Digital Asset Holders FIAT-Free conversions when swapping digital assets into real estate.

After several years of development, the CryptoNumus Market Place is now swapping Digital Assets into Real Estate utilizing a market-time Smart Contract.”
— James Li
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoNumus S.A., has launched the CryptoNumus Market Place offering the World’s Only Digital Asset Holders FIAT-Free conversions when swapping digital assets into real estate on the cryptonumus.io.

Juan Manuel Henriquez, President of CryptoNumus S.A., stated, "Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Yet, in real estate transactions, Digital Assets have been used with limited regularity. Real estate brokers sometimes list that they would accept Digital Assets; however, these properties ended up primarily selling through traditional methods".

James Li stated, "After several years of development, the CryptoNumus Market Place is now swapping Digital Assets into Real Estate utilizing a market-time Smart Contract. There is NO FIAT intermediary, NO FIAT conversion, NO additional closing fees, NO additional charges whatsoever."

A recent Digital Asset Holder using the CryptoNumus Market Place swapped their Digital Asset into Real Estate; once they transferred the Smart Contract market-timed Digital Asset amount to the CryptoNumus safe and secure Digital Wallet, all they did was just picked up the keys" stated James Li. "Digital Asset Holder can swap their Digital Assets into Real Estate and can opt into a 5-year turnkey property management program with guaranteed rental income," offered James Li.

"CryptoNumus Market Place swap platform is the best and only way to convert Digital Asset gains into a diversified and income-producing asset class," stated Juan Manuel Henriquez.

About CryptoNumus S.A.
CryptoNumus S.A., a Panama registered company and is the Worlds first Digital Asset to Real Estate swap platform free of Digital Asset Holder FIAT Conversions, cryptonumus.io, the platform is a safe, secure transparent asset swap platform created in response to an acute need in the global market.
Please visit www.cryptonumus.io and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more information.

James Li
CryptoNumus S.A.
info@cryptonumus.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CryptoNumus Market Place Launches a Digital Asset to Real Estate Swap Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.