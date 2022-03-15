CryptoNumus Market Place - Ken Just Swapped his Digital Asset into his Dream Vacation
I would highly recommend this service to anyone holding crypto who wants to diversify their assets most easily and quickly possible. The property I swapped into is top-notch. My dream vacation home.”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoNumus S.A., "CNSA," is an intermediary settlement services company. CNSA is distinct from any real estate listing or marketing company. CNSA completes the closing for participants and takes on all settlement, exchange, and market risk for asset swap participants.
Juan Manuel Henriquez, President of CryptoNumus S.A., stated, “The CryptoNumus Market Place Swap Platform is the best and only way to convert cryptocurrency Digital Asset gains into global and diversified Real Estate Assets, free of FIAT conversion, market and closings risks. CNSA guarantees closing”
James Li stated, "CNSA is a team of real estate, legal, administrative, and cryptocurrency digital market industry experts, deeply versed in intermediary settlement services focused on the emerging Digital Asset to Real Estate Asset swap market, centralizing asset swap closing processes, such as the implementation of smart contracts, one swap amount protocols, and transferring the FIAT conversion and market exchange risk to CNSA."
“CNSA charges no commissions, exchange fees or closing fees to participants", confirmed James Li.
Ken, a recent swap participant, offered an honest opinion in his own words "Excellent experience! At first, I was a little skeptical, as this is something new to the crypto landscape, but I had an excellent seamless experience with CryptoNumus. James was in constant communication with me the whole time to make sure all my concerns and questions were answered. Their lawyers were great to work with as well. Top-notch turn-key experience. I would highly recommend this service to anyone holding crypto who wants to diversify their assets most easily and quickly possible.” Ken further stated, " The property I swapped into is top-notch. My dream vacation home.”
About CryptoNumus S.A. “CNSA”
CNSA is registered in Panama and is a team of real estate, legal, administrative, and cryptocurrency digital market industry experts, deeply versed in intermediary settlement services focused on the emerging Digital Asset to Real Estate Asset swap market, centralizing asset swap closing processes, such as the implementation of smart contracts, one swap amount protocols, and transferring the FIAT conversion and market exchange risk.
CNSA charges no commissions, exchange fees or closing fees for Intermediary, settlement or closing services.
Regardless of which cryptocurrency digital asset being utilized to swap on the CryptoNumus platform from Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNSA takes on all volatility risk, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless and transparent process while swapping their Digital Assets gains into physical Real Estate Assets.
CNSA has over 3,000 real estate assets in Canada, the United States, Panama, Central and South America, and the Bahamas, and expects to list more real estate assets in many other countries by end of 2022.
CNSA team offers intermediary and swap settlement services to real estate companies owners.
